Mayor needs to excuse himself from Ajax debate

As a Kamloops voter, I and many of my friends and colleagues look forward to council’s upcoming debate and vote on Coun. Denis Walsh’s motion on his five community conditions regarding council’s consideration of KGHM’s proposed Ajax mine.

A meaningful debate is long overdue about details of the city’s exposure to serious long-term consequences posed by this open-pit mine on our city boundaries.

Mayor Peter Milobar needs to excuse himself from the debate.

The motion calls for actions and decisions by the provincial government. As Milobar is running for the B.C. Liberal nomination in Kamloops-North Thompson, and since the provincial government makes decisions regarding the Ajax application, he cannot reasonably and without prejudice or conflict of interest debate the conditions set out in this motion.

Trish Keegan

Kamloops