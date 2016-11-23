Mayor says online column on city, Ajax talks is inaccurate ‘conspiracy theory’

In a highly unusual move, Mayor Peter Milobar used Tuesday’s council meeting to criticize an online opinion column he said included factual inaccuracies and conspiracy theories.

The column by Bill McQuarrie, posted on the CFJC-TV website, may also contain information from an in-camera meeting leaked by a councillor or high-level staffer, said city CAO David Trawin.

In the column, McQuarrie claims Milobar and councillors Pat Wallace and Dieter Dudy have been negotiating a community compensation and mitigation deal with KGHM Ajax in secret, without the knowledge of other councillors.

“While we nor council were informed, I’m guessing but pretty confident in doing so, that the Ajax negotiating team was in constant touch with their team at KGHM,” McQuarrie wrote.

“Their communications likely included all details on the process and progress of each successive meeting and would have included such things as plans and strategies for the next round of talks, along with advice on likely outcomes of those various strategies.”

Not true, Milobar countered during his mayor’s report, because so far there have not been rounds of talks, negotiations or any response to the city from the mining company at all.

Milobar said he, Dudy and Wallace met with KGHM to present a draft proposal, which council gave them the go-ahead to do at an earlier public meeting.

That was the last the city has heard from the company.

Milobar said councillors were given an update on the contents of the proposal just before this year’s Union of BC Municipalities convention in September — a point on which he and McQuarrie agree — in a closed meeting.

While copies of the agreement weren’t available that day (another point on which McQuarrie’s column and the mayor’s version align), Milobar said a copy has been available to councillors for months since.

Later in the meeting, Coun. Denis Walsh said he has read the entire document.

“Post-UBCM, there has not been one meeting with KGHM about this document. The conspiracy theory that’s been washed with innuendo in this piece is totally offside,” Milobar said.

Trawin said he’s concerned because the date and contents of the in-camera meeting could only be passed on by someone who participated in that closed-door session.

“When we’re dealing with things and negotiating with people in-camera and things get leaked, there’s a liability potential for the city, which is why those things are kept in-camera,” he said.

The column was briefly pulled from the web Tuesday, but has since returned with an editor’s note referencing the mayor’s displeasure.