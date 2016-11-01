Mayor says TIB will be on hook for service hours if it wants in on BC Transit

Mayor says TIB will be on hook for service hours if it...

Bus service to the Tk’emlups reserve and Sun Rivers is back on the table, chief Fred Seymour told a gathering of city and band councillors Monday.

The estimated $250,000-per-year cost for transit services is still a stretch for the band, he said.

“It’s doable, but not all doable through our coffers,” Seymour said during a community-to-community forum with the city at Sandman Centre.

Seymour said demand for bus service is increasing both from band members and from the residents’ associations in Sun Rivers.

Both feel the service would make the community more desirable to seniors, students and other would-be purchasers.

In 2012, the band looked at bringing eight to 12 hours of transit service per day to the reserve, along with weekend service, at a cost of about $235,000, with another $220,000 coming from BC Transit — the same funding model as the city of Kamloops.

But, then-chief Shane Gottfriedson was skeptical there would be enough ridership to make the service cost-effective.

“The level of service that was required and the number of riders just doesn’t add up,” he told KTW at the time.

Seymour said bringing bus service to the reserve will require some action from Sun Rivers residents as well, who will have to make the cost a higher priority over other services their payments to the band fund, such as snow removal service.

“It’s a matter of them coming together and prioritizing what has to be done,” Seymour said.

Should the band decide to opt in, Mayor Peter Milobar said the city is willing to let it be a part of its contract with BC Transit.

“Basically you make sure all the routes are synced together and operating at the same time and that way you have the same mechanics and the same administrative backbone, so you’re not trying to duplicate that,” he said.

“In a small system that becomes a huge extra cost.”

Milobar said the band would have to pay for its own service hours, and the extra administration would have minimal cost.

The two councils agreed to set up further meetings to discuss the band’s possible funding sources and other next steps for the potential project.