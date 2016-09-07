Mayor will not pay byelection costs if elected MLA

Mayor Peter Milobar won’t be footing the bill for a Kamloops byelection, should he become Kamloops-North Thompson’s next MLA.

A day after Milobar announced he is seeking the B.C. Liberal party nomination to succeed MLA Terry Lake in next year’s provincial election, the B.C. director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation put out a call for the mayor to contribute to his own replacement costs.

“If he’s sitting at an all-candidates’ meeting in May, preaching fiscal responsibility as B.C. Liberals generally do, all the NDP candidate has to do is point at him and say, ‘Hey, this is a guy who is costing us $50,000 in a byelection. I’ll save you $50,000 right now taxpayers — defeat this guy and leave him as out mayor,’” Jordan Bateman said.

“That’s going to be a problem for him.”

There is a precedent for a mayor paying the costs of a byelection caused by seeking a higher office in politics.

Dan Ashton, former mayor of Penticton, cut the city of 33,000 people a $32,000 cheque to cover the costs of a byelection after he was elected MLA in 2013.

Other mayors have left the cost to the public or, Bateman noted, convinced their councils to allow them to take a leave of absence until a byelection is no longer required under the Local Government Act (Jan. 1 or later in a municipal election year).

The provincial election is set for May 9, 2017. The next municipal election will take place on Oct. 20, 2018.

The latter tactic was used by Peter Fassbender, then-mayor of Langley City, who took unpaid leave for about six months after he was elected MLA.

Milobar told KTW he expects the cost of a Kamloops byelection would be higher than what Ashton paid.

Not only is Kamloops several times larger in population, Pentiction only uses a single polling place during its elections, while Kamloops has traditionally scattered polls throughout the city’s neighbourhoods, increasing the cost.

The last city election cost about $125,000.

As to whether he’d cover the costs, Milobar said his answer is no.

“I think it’s a slippery slope to go down. You have different sizes of cities and you’d be essentially saying to people wanting to seek other offices, unless you have significant personal wealth, you’re precluded from doing something,” he said.

Milobar argued byelections are a necessary cost of the democratic process.

“Three years ago, there was no indication that Terry would be creating a vacancy,” he said. “Last Wednesday there was no indication Terry was creating a vacancy. This is not something I willfully put myself in a position to do. That’s just how the election cycles line up.”

Bateman agreed the current election cycle does leave local politicians in an awkward position.

He said the province should look at shifting the election timing to bring provincial and municipal elections into the same year to avoid the need for byelections — or even have voters cast ballots on the same day.

In the meantime, Bateman suggested Milobar could consider making a smaller contribution, perhaps $10,000.