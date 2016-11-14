Mayoral moustache match pits Kamloops against Prince George

Mayor Peter Milobar freely admits Movember’s main challenge isn’t his strong suit.

“I think this speaks for itself,” the mayor joked, gesturing to his week-old beard during last week’s city council meeting.

While growing facial hair is central to the annual fundraiser for men’s health concerns, “it’s never been something that I do well,” Milobar said.

However, until the end of the month, the mayor’s beard and moustache will remain as the City of Kamloops looks to raise more money for the cause than a team from Prince George led by Mayor Lyn Hall.

According to the stakes of the bet, the mayor of the losing city will have to wear the opposing city’s WHL team jersey and drop the puck at an upcoming Blazers versus Cougars tilt.

As of yesterday, Prince George was in the lead with $865 in donations, while Kamloops had collected $308.

Milobar said he’s confident the city can catch up in the coming weeks and raise awareness for men’s health issues.

“Men’s health issues typically don’t get as much profile and men in general, statistics show they tend to not address things in a timely fashion with themselves,” Milobar said.

“We seem to be raised with the belief that if we ignore it, it just won’t actually happen, or suck it up and just get on with it. That’s not a healthy way.”

Movember, which runs throughout the month of November, first started as a fundraiser to tackle prostate cancer.

Jeff Conners, a counsellor and men’s health advocate who convinced the two mayors to set up the bristly battle, said it’s expanded well beyond that scope to become one of the top funders for a variety of male health concerns.

“When they started looking at men’s health issues, mental health popped right up, so they said ‘we have to deal with that,’” Conners said, noting that while men are far less likely to be diagnosed with depression than women, they account of the majority of B.C.’s suicides.

“When we look at men’s health, we live less longer than women although we’re very socially privileged compared to women, and our last years are in poor health,” he said. “About 95 per cent of workplace deaths are men. There are a lot of health issues that need to be raised for men and boys.”

Milobar isn’t the only city politician leaving the razor behind this month. Coun. Arjun Singh is also trying his hand at a beard. Like Milobar, he doesn’t claim to be enjoying the endeavour.

“I haven’t grown a beard for five or six years and I remember why now,” Singh said. “It hurts. It’s itchy.”

To donate to the city’s Movember efforts, or for more information, go online to ca.movember.com/team/2262819.