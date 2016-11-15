Maywood satisfied with worlds experience

Darren Maywood described his experience at the IFBB Natural Worlds as “incredible.”

The Kamloops bodybuilder, the co-owner of No Limits Fitness, was at the world championship in Benidorm, Spain, earlier this month, representing Canada for the first time in his young career.

Maywood did not place in his 16-person category in Spain — only the top 10 were ranked — but overall was satisfied with his performance.

He began competing this year and has already captured provincial and national titles.

“I was able to bring in a tighter, more defined physique than I had at the nationals, along with some improvements to areas that I had focused some extra training on,” the 46-year-old said.

“My main goal was to bring a new best version [of myself] and the feedback I received was that I was successful in doing so.”