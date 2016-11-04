Sean McCann has traded in his 2003 Honda for a 2010 Subaru — and moved his family from his native Newfoundland and Labrador to a tiny town of about 4,700 people just south of Ottawa, deep in the bucolic Gatineau region of the province.

Both changes work for him. The new location is closer to major cities — about half an hour from downtown Ottawa and a longer drive of about four hours to Toronto. But the location also presents him with more opportunities to share the music he makes now, a few years after his break from Great Big Sea and his journey to reclaim his sobriety and find his music again. The car gives him a more comfortable ride and the ability through hands-free technology to make the calls he has to complete, be they checking on a venue he’s booked, keeping in touch with his public-relations assistant, calling the media for a story or checking in at home with his wife and children.

“The main reason I did this,” McCann said of the move, “is St. John’s is beautiful but there’s not much opportunity for working there.”

As he spoke with KTW, McCann was heading to Toronto for a show and then a couple of hours farther down the highway to London, Ont., where he’s got another show planned and an appearance with an addiction-services agency there, where he’ll share his story. It’s one he’s talked about often since leaving the band he was with for two decades after his wife gave him an ultimatum — stop drinking, face your addiction, deal with your demons and take back your life or you’ll lose everything. Now, he’s busy doing what he loves.

“I do most of the work, booking, promoting, but I’m surviving and, in today’s music business, that’s a big success,” he said.

He’s not travelling with his best friend and fellow musician Matt Wells, who is back in Newfoundland working on the feature film Crown and Anchor with Mike Rowe, another musician friend from the island. McCann is doing the music for the film.

“He asked me to do a cameo in it,” McCann said of Wells, “ but I’m not a good enough actor and I’m not vain enough to do that.”

He’s heading west for awhile to do a string of shows, including one on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Coast Kamloops Hotel and Conference Centre, 1250 Rogers Way. McCann was last in Kamloops about a year ago, when he performed to a sold-out audience at St. Andrews on the Square, a show he said he loved doing because people were singing along.

“No one gets out of my shows without singing,” he said.

McCann doesn’t follow a set list but takes his shows where he or the audience directs the music. His goal is to create a warm, intimate atmosphere like a big party or a family visit where music binds everyone together. He’s fine doing the bulk of the work himself and is no longer looking for hockey arenas in which to perform, opting for smaller venues and handling the tour details himself. He does it because he loves it.

“If I worked it out per hour, I’m probably just making minimum wage but, that two hours on stage, that’s just magic,” McCann said. “I’ll be doing it as long as I can.”

He’s also working out an idea for another album, one influenced by technology and communications. While McCann confirms he uses social media to promote his shows, he said he’s finding himself “dwelling more and more on technology and how it affects mental health and society.”

Users think they’re connected but, McCann said, the pervasive reliance on social media and technology is divisive.

“It can’t replace conversation,” he said. “You think you’re going toward that artificial light but the real light is in us. Music is a reflection of that real light. We all connect to that.”

He sees it as another addiction, one that is having an impact on families and lives — a concept he hopes to explore musically.

“I got to the airport in Toronto about five years ago and the place was blocked but you could hear a pin drop, it was so quiet. No one was talking. They were all on devices. Everyone’s head was down. It made me think of a metaphor. There’s a sky up there that’s real and what they’re doing is just drawing their line of sight toward the ground. They think they’re connecting but it’s not the same thing as getting together and singing a song together.”

Tickets for his show are $30 and are available at the Kamloops Live box office, 1025 Lorne St., 250-374-5483, kamloopslive.ca.