Maureen McCurdy has been named vice-president of the 2018 B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops.

“Maureen’s extensive multi-sport experience, positive attitude and leadership is a complement to the team,” Games president Niki Remesz said.

The Games will run from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, with more than 2,000 athletes coaches and officials from across the province expected to attend.