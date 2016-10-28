McKay to present at Writers Festival

Award-winning novelist Ami McKay will be the featured presenter at the annual Kamloops Writers Festival, which opens on Nov. 4 and continues to Nov. 6.

McKay, born in the U.S. but now a Canadian citizen living in Nova Scotia, won three Canadian Booksellers Association awards for her first novel, The Birth House. Her second, The Virgin Cure, was inspired by her great-great grandmother, Sarah Fonda Mackintosh, a female doctor in New York during the 1800s.

Her new novel, The Witches of New York, is scheduled for publication next month. In researching it, McKay discovered some of her ancestors were tried for witchcraft. McKay will be reading from the book during the festival and take part in a question-and-answer session. That event is scheduled for Common Grounds in the Campus Activity Centre at Thompson Rivers University on Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

The festival begins on Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Old Courthouse Cultural Centre, 7 West Seymour St., with a panel discussion with Richard Wagamese, Ashley Little, Michael V. Smith and Elizabeth Bachinsky; each author will also host a workshop on Nov. 5 at the centre.

On Nov. 6, Little and Bachinsky will read from their works at the Kamloops Library, 465 Victoria St. Those readings are free and open to the public.

Cost to attend the festival is $105 and $90 for students. There are individual costs for specific events; opening night is $15, Saturday workshops are $30 each, Saturday readings are $10 and the McKay reading is $15 and $10 for students. Festival organizers are also offering a bursary for someone to attend the festival for the weekend.

To apply, send an email to info@kamloopswritersfestival.com explaining your financial limitations and what you would gain from attending. Tickets can be bought online at kamloopswritersfestival.com, where more information is also available.