McLeod backing O’Toole in Conservative leadership race

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Cathy McLeod is joining nine other Conservative members backing leadership candidate Erin O’Toole.

“Certainly I think there’s a lot of fine individuals running,” McLeod told Kamloops This Week.

“Erin joined our caucus in 2012 and I’ve been incredibly impressed with a whole lot of things he’s done.”

O’Toole’s experience includes as a captain and navigator in the Canadian Armed Forces.

After leaving the armed forces, he trained to become a lawyer.

McLeod said one of the things that impressed her with O’Toole is his experience outside the House of Commons and the fact he is not a career politician.

She said O’Toole impressed after assuming the Veteran’s Affairs portfolio during a time of controversy and cutbacks by the then-Conservative government.

O’Toole, MP for Durham, Ont., is one of a number of Conservative leadership candidates from that province.

Others who have officially registered to lead the party include MPs Michael Chong, Maxime Bernier, Deepak Obhrai, Kellie Leitch, Andrew Scheer and Brad Trost.

Scheer has the backing of 20 members of the Conservative caucus.

Interim leader Rona Ambrose is not eligible to run for the position.

Former high-profile Conservative cabinet minister Tony Clement’s three-month campaign for leader ended last week when he withdrew from the race.

The party will choose its new leader on May 27, 2017.

To vote, one must be a party member, membership for which is $15.

Deadline to join and vote is March 28, 2017. Deadline for nominations is Feb. 24, 2017.

The leadership race was prompted by the resignation of former leader Stephen Harper following the October 2015 federal election, in which the Liberals formed a majority government.

The first leadership debate will be held on Nov. 9 in Saskatoon, followed by a second debate on Nov. 13 in Greely, Ont.