Meanwhile, in Aberdeen, a beagle and a deer become best friends ....

The videos below are a bit dark, but if you look closely, you will see Tracy Van Damme’s beagle, Axel, making a new friend — a little deer.

Van Damme said her one-year-old dog will bark for the deer to come visit and each time the beagle speaks, the deer shows up to the Aberdeen home.

The two animals then play a game of sorts, running along the fence together.

“He calls for the deer to come and we were surprised it showed up again,” Van Damme said. “We haven’t seen other deer recently, but they are frequently around here. Earlier, he called and got a coyote!”