Meanwhile, in Aberdeen, a beagle and a deer become best friends . . .

The videos below are a bit dark, but if you look closely, you will see Tracy Van Damme’s beagle, Axel, making a new friend — a little deer.
Van Damme said her one-year-old dog will bark for the deer to come visit and each time the beagle speaks, the deer shows up to the Aberdeen home.
The two animals then play a game of sorts, running along the fence together.
“He calls for the deer to come and we were surprised it showed up again,” Van Damme said. “We haven’t seen other deer recently, but they are frequently around here. Earlier, he called and got a coyote!”
I wouldnt let my dog around any wildlife. A couple years ago a dog got stomped by a deer and died later that night.
Yes. You Absolutely have to be careful. We watch him carefully as we have had coyotes, and a cougar! We have a gate up top and only let him down in the yard supervised, but yes wildlife is unpredictable.
Sorry to hear about your dog No. Usually, a deer will only attack a dog or person is if she feels there is a threat to her fawns. Otherwise, no problems ( unless she has been chased or harassed by a dog or person previously ).
Was not my dog but thanks. On another note that deer doesnt look like its missed any meals. Or perhaps its found someones outdoor grow and has the munchies all the time.
Ha Ha Ha. Maybe, lol.