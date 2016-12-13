Medical health officer: Overdose epidemic demands priorities be shifted

Dr. Silvina Mema knows creation of overdose-protection sites in Kamloops is going to upset some people, but she said when faced with the kind of medical emergency B.C. has been experiencing, priorities have to shift.

The process continues to establish a mobile supervised drug-use site in Kamloops.

“The reality is people are still dying in the streets,” said Mema, the Interior Health Authority’s medical officer of health. “And we would ask the community to be patient and to help us.”

After Health Minister Terry Lake invoked powers that direct health boards to provide overdose-prevention services, the health authority announced it was creating two such sites in Kamloops, one at the ASK Wellness Centre on Tranquille Road on the North Shore, the other at the ASK-run Crossroad Inn on Seymour Street downtown.

Mema said the sites will include at least one nurse and one other trained specialist with experience in the harm-reduction stream of health care.

They will be taken from other areas, but Mema said that’s part of the prioritization — if there is a crucial need somewhere else, staff who can address it will be deployed.

“This is temporary and our hope is some day, this [level of drug-overdose deaths] will be over,” she said.

The sites are only one answer, Mema said, noting education is key, but doctors also need to rethink whether prescribing opioids for pain management should be the answer.

Mema said the province’s health authorities are working with the B.C. College of Physicians and Surgeons to promote consideration of other pain-management medications or therapies.

“That culture is changing,” she said. “We want to make sure physicians know there are other options for treating pain.”

The IHA wants to open a mobile supervised drug-use site in Kamloops, but that proposal has not yet gone to the federal government. An online portal for public comment closes on Thursday, Dec. 15, and that information, along with feedback from others — business associations, police, municipal government, associated agencies and health-care providers — will be analyzed before a next step is taken.

Mema said the authority also has to decide if it can afford the clinic — and two others to be placed in Kelowna — but Lake has said in the past the clinics must be established to address the soaring overdose-death rate.

Mema said she understands the concern from ASK executive director Bob Hughes that his two buildings will become a “mecca” for drug users, but noted research shows that is always the case with agencies that work in harm reduction.

She said drug users know they are the go-to places.

“It’s good to have them concentrated so we know where to put the sites,” Mema said.