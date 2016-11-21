Meeting at TRU to discuss United Nations goals

The BC Council for International Cooperation (BCCIC) will be meeting with community leaders in Kamloops on Monday, Nov. 21 at Thompson Rivers University to discuss the new United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), connections between the global agenda and local Kamloops issues and opportunities the SDGs present for provincial political engagement.

The meeting will take place in room OM2612 of the Old Main Building from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“With the rest of the world, as well as other provinces really pushing progress on the sustainable development goals, British Columbia really has a lot of potential to rise to the challenge and make sure we are doing our fair share of this work”, said Dan Harris, BCCIC program officer, “Canada is on board with these goals and we at BCCIC are looking forward to continuing to engage with British Columbians on how our province can show leaership”.

Over the past year, BCCIC has held roundtable discussions in 29 communities, meeting with groups working on sustainable development issues to discuss the SDGs, how they relate to the work of local organizations and what opportunities they present. Among key findings identified was the potential for greater political engagement and more support from all tiers of government on the seventeen goals.