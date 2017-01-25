Mehta points to dirty air as biggest health risk

Michael Mehta believes air pollution is the largest human health risk, backing his assertion with statistics from the World Health Organization that peg it as being 10 times more likely to cause death than car accidents.

It’s why the Thompson Rivers University professor in the department of geography and environmental studies has placed a dozen real-time air monitors throughout the city and outlying areas.

Equipped with wi-fi chips, the small devices provide continuous information about the quality of air that can be found online at purpleair.org.

Information available on the interactive map includes real-time, 10-minute average, one-hour average and 24-hour average statistics from each site.

For example, on Monday, the Mulberry Avenue sensor showed a spike in particulate matter detected at about noon.

One on Battle Street showed several peaks throughout the day.

Mehta said his detectors provide more accurate information than the two the provincial government has in the city because Kamloops airsheds “are more complex than people realize. You can’t just take a couple of samples. The airsheds are unstable and can change quickly.”

His detectors capture samples every 20 seconds; the two provincial ones take samples hourly, Mehta said, “and hourly average is great if you only breathe once an hour.”

Mehta points to Domtar as one source of particulates — although he acknowledged it has spent a lot of money to clean up its emissions.

He also cites the popularity of wood stoves as a factor in poor air quality. He described their impact as being somewhat akin to air quality of Beijing, China, which has one of the largest problems with particulates creating a lingering smog.

Uncertified wood stoves are 1,500 times more polluting than old natural-gas furnaces, Mehta said, with EPA-approved ones just 600 times dirtier than furnaces.

Sitting next to a wood stove, Mehta said, is like sitting with “1,800 cars idling around you.”

Particulates as small as 2.5 microns (there are 25,000 microns in an inch) “can cross lung tissue, lodge in cells and in the brain and your DNA can be affected,” he said.

Smoke from wood fires can contain up to 200 toxic chemicals picked up from the soil and air and are 12 times more toxic than cigarette smoke, he said.

Some communities have passed bylaws on wood stoves, but Kamloops has not. Glen Cheetham, sustainability services supervisor with the city, said he’s formed a task force to start moving forward with recommendations in the city’s Airshed Management Plan.

That includes applying for funding to create a wood-stove exchange that would see incentives in place to encourage people to “change out their older, smoky wood stoves for low-emission appliances including new CSA-/EPA-certified clean-burning wood stoves.”

Other recommendations include raising public awareness on the importance of efficient, safe and smoke-free wood burning, continuing to promote burning smart through the city’s website and educational programming, assessing relevant polices and regulations to see if they need updating to improve air quality, evaluating the potential implementation of a grant or loan program to assist with changing appliances and developing an inspection program for existing wood-burning appliances.

Cheetham said the report also recommends developing a bylaw that would prevent installation of uncertified appliances and restrictions on when such appliances can be used.

Mehta said he gets calls from Kamloopsians complaining about air quality and breathing problems.

He spoke of one woman who lives near a house that has a wood stove and often cannot sit out in her yard or open her windows because the air quality triggers breathing issues.

Mehta plans to take a sabbatical next year and write a book based on the findings from the monitors. The book will review other literature and make recommendations.

Mehta said he would like to add more monitors but has already spent his own money for the dozen that exist. He’s looking for people interested in paying the estimated $200 cost to expand the network “and participate in citizen science.”

He can be reached by email to mmehta@tru.ca or by leaving a message at 250-852-7275.