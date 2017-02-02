Melia, president and CEO of Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport, held court at TRU Law conference

Paul Melia, president and CEO of Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport, spoke first on Thursday at In The Spotlight, a sports, media and law conference organized by Thompson Rivers University Society of Law Students.

The organization tries to make sport better in Canada by using principle-based systems and programs to spur excellence and combat unethical behaviour.

Melia did not want to speak on behalf of CCES from a legal standpoint at the law conference, so he instead spoke about the values it uses to build character in children, strengthen communities, create social capital and fill the playground with kids, some of whom will eventually rise to excellence on the world stage.

He also focused on the programs used to combat unethical behaviour, one of them being the Canadian Anti-Doping Program, which is administered by CCES.

In the Spotlight, open to the public and free of charge, continues from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m on Friday at TRU. Scroll down to see the schedule.

KTW posed a few questions to Melia outside of conference hours. His answers are below.

KTW: Along with your work at CCES, you are a parent and a coach. How do you balance the desire to win with making sure everyone gets playing time?

PM: “Inclusion and winning are not mutually exclusive. From a governance point of view at the community level, it’s often parents whose kids are enrolled in sport that coach or govern.

“Ensure respect, fairness, fun, safety and loyalty principles are in place and the winning will follow.

“How does it apply to shortening the bench? If you take a larger view, you’re not going to shorten the bench, depending on age and stage of development.

“If you focus on winning at a younger age, it allows the uninformed coach to shorten the bench at nine, 10 and 11 years of age, and that’s not really helping anything except the coach’s winning resume, which is immaterial at at that level.”

KTW: At some levels of minor sport in Canada, such as in under-11 and under-12 soccer, directives have been followed to abolish the keeping of scores and standings, including here in Kamloops. There is no winning or losing. Do you think we’re babying our youth?



PM: “I commend soccer and those sports that have shown great leadership in driving the model down to the community level. I don’t think it’s a question of babying anyone. It flows from long-term development models that have been embraced by Canadian sport.

“When you’re talking about short-sided games and not keeping score, it’s because you’re focusing on skill development, so children have an opportunity to develop in an environment where they feel safe and welcome.

“As they get older and demonstrate an ability and an interest to pursue competitive sport, there’s time enough to introduce keeping score and standings.”

KTW: How sorry do you feel for athletes who suffer from guilt by association when it comes to doping?



PM: “If there’s a lot of doping in the sport, then there’s a belief by the general public that all the athletes in that sport are probably doping. That’s unfair, for sure, but the solution to that is the consistent and uniform application of the World Anti-Doping Code by all sports in all countries, to help change that perception.

“In Canada, it’s very difficult to beat the system. Our athletes are subject to education, testing, we know there whereabouts and we collect biological profiles to see in subsequent testing if there’s deviation.

“It’s only when you have situations like Russia, where the government is systematically trying to beat the system and working with its anti-doping agency and lab to figure out how to get around the rules.

“These are things that give public perception that all athletes are doping. It’s tremendously unfair to any athlete in Canada because they are subject to a very rigorous doping program.”