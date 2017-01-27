Men who attacked, knocked out Kamloops Mountie avoid prison

Two men who attacked a Kamloops Mountie during a traffic stop and left him unconscious on the side of a rural road won’t be going to jail.

Despite calling Leon Leclerc and Jerry Lamar “cowardly bullies flexing their muscles as back-alley thugs,” a B.C. Supreme Court judge placed both men on house arrest on Friday.

A vehicle being driven by Lamar, 52, was stopped by RCMP Const. Paul Koester near Pritchard on July 5, 2014. Court heard Koester suspected Lamar had been drinking and informed him he was launching an impaired driving investigation.

Dash-cam footage of their exchange was played in court. In it, Lamar could be seen becoming increasingly aggressive. Leclerc, 47, was a passenger in Lamar’s truck.

In the video, Leclerc could be seen menacing Koester from a distance. At one point, Koester asked Leclerc to keep his distance. Lamar eventually tried to leave, at which point Koester deployed pepper spray on him. The two men then began fighting on the ground. During the fight, Leclerc said he believed he saw Koester reaching for his sidearm and jumped in.

Leclerc stomped on Koester’s head, causing the officer to immediately lose consciousness. In the video, Koester began snoring loudly and Lamar and Leclerc drove off.

About 20 seconds later, Koester began moaning and calling for help. A passerby stopped and tended to the injured Mountie. Koester appeared in the video to be concerned about his eye.

“Can you see my eye?” he asked the passerby. “Is it out or in?”

Koester retained the use of both eyes following the attack.

Lamar left his driver’s licence on the hood of Koester’s police cruiser. Both he and Leclerc were eventually arrested.

The Crown had been seeking jail terms of up to 18 months.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Dev Dley placed the men on restrictive house arrest terms — 18 months for Leclerc and 15 months for Lamar.

The first half of those terms will be served under absolute house arrest. During that time, the men will be allowed to leave their homes for one hour each day for exercise, but must stay on their property. Both men will be allowed to run errands between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

Lamar and Leclerc will also be barred from drinking or entering bars or liquor stores for four years, and both will be required to provide a sample of their DNA to a national criminal database.

Neither Lamar nor Leclerc have criminal records.

Court heard Lamar, who lives in Pritchard, owns and operates a Kamloops masonry company. Leclerc owns two businesses and lives in a rural area near Falkland.

During a hearing last fall, before Lamar and Leclerc had entered guilty pleas, defence lawyers Micah Rankin, Jeremy Jensen and Don Campbell raised a number of issues with the altercation.

Rankin questioned whether Koester had a legal right to use force. If the arrest of Lamar was not lawful, as Rankin suggested, did Koester have the right to deploy pepper spray?

According to Rankin, such an illegal use of force would make the ensuing melee an act of self-defence. Rankin said the traffic stop was legal and Koester had every right to tell Lamar he could be charged for refusing to provide a breath sample. But, he said, Koester was not entitled to tell Lamar he was under arrest.

“If the arrest is unlawful, the use of force is subsequently unlawful,” Rankin said.

At the hearing, defence lawyers also questioned Koester’s history of using force.

In 2005, Koester shot and killed Ian Bush in an RCMP detachment after arresting the 22-year-old outside a hockey rink in Houston, B.C.

Bush was shot in the head. Koester claimed he was being assaulted by Bush when he pulled his gun and fired once. Later inquiries cleared Koester and determined he was entitled to use lethal force given the circumstances of the situation.

In the fall, defence lawyers were seeking disclosure from the RCMP about Koester’s use-of-force history.

“This case is about use of force and the proportionality of force, both on the part of the accused and Const. Koester,” Rankin said, suggesting Koester was reaching for his sidearm before being attacked by Leclerc.

KTW applied unsuccessfully to post a copy of the dash-cam video on its website. Dley said making the video public would re-victimize Koester and his family.

Koster was in court on Friday for the sentencing hearing, flanked by four other RCMP officers.