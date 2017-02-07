A mentally ill man who broke the nose of a female Kamloops police officer during a fight in a psychiatric room at Royal Inland Hospital has received a light sentence, given his criminal-record history, but the sentencing judge said she wasn’t left with any other option.

Chance Elbert Granberg pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm for punching Const. Caitlin Jones in the face and assault for kicking Const. Bruce Halliburton in the head late last year. He was given a 90-day jail sentence.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame admitted the sentence was lenient, but noted her hand was forced due to Granberg’s schizophrenia.

“Dealing with people with mental-health issues in custody is the wrong answer,” Frame said. “But it is the only one we have at this point.”

Court heard Granberg became involved with police on Dec. 22, when passersby near the intersection of Summit Drive and McGill Road in Sahali called Mounties to report someone behaving strangely.

“Mr. Granberg was waving his arms around and trying to fly,” Crown prosecutor Andrew Duncan said. “There was concern he was going to run into traffic. He also at one point ran straight into a pole.”

An officer responded and Granberg moved on, but police were again called to deal with him a short time later after he started to cause a scene on a city bus.

The 29-year-old was arrested under the Mental Health Act and taken to RIH. Police were later called back to the hospital when Granberg refused to take his medication. A number of officers were locked in a psychiatric room with Granberg in an attempt to convince him to comply.

At that point, court heard, Granberg kicked Jones in the leg and punched her in the face. Duncan said the blow broke Jones’ nose.

“Her nose began to bleed uncontrollably and her eyes were watering,” he said.

Halliburton then became involved and was kicked in the mouth, suffering a fat lip. Court heard Granberg also spat on a third officer in the room.

Granberg has 67 prior convictions on a criminal history dating back to 2001. Among them are three convictions for assaulting police officers.

Frame acknowledged the sparse sentence, but said prison is no place to treat mental illness.

“Ninety days is very low for something with your criminal record,” she said. “You need to understand this is a reflection of your struggles with mental illness.”

Granberg said he hopes to return to his home country of Jamaica to spend time with his family.