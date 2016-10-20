Mercer to discuss fictional series set in national parks

The author of Dyed in the Green, a fiction series about Canada’s national parks, will be at Chapters bookstore on Oct. 29 to discuss and sign copies of his book. George Mercer worked in six national parks across the country before retiring in 2012 to write. He lives in North Saanich on Vancouver Island. The book series sets each novel in a different national park and deals with challenges faced by those working to protect them. The signing will be held between 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.