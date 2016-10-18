Merritt man who found and sold gun aiming to have minimum sentence declared unconstitutional

Merritt man who found and sold gun aiming to have minimum sentence...

A B.C. Supreme Court justice must find a three-year sentence a Merritt man is facing for selling a gun he found “grossly disproportionate” to the crime in order for it be struck down under the Charter, a Crown lawyer argued Tuesday.

Rodney Boesel pleaded guilty to trafficking a weapon in connection to the incident that occurred on May 1, 2014, when he found a gun and immediately sold it for $80.

The minimum sentence under the Criminal Code of Canada is three years in jail.

Boesel was doing renovations at the Merritt apartment building in which he lived when he came across a hidden Browning shotgun wrapped in plastic in a weedy lumber pile beside a shed.

He immediately called his drug dealer, who he had only recently met, and offered to sell the gun.

RCMP had arrested the drug dealer the day before and an officer answered his cellphone. Boesel arranged to sell the gun for $80 and about $20 worth of crack cocaine.

An undercover Mountie made the deal the same morning and police immediately arrested Boesel.

Defence lawyer Genevieve Eliany is asking B.C. Supreme Court Justice Hope Hyslop to declare the minimum sentence contrary to the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and not law in B.C.

Crown prosecutor Lesley Ruzicka told Hyslop she must find the three-year prison term “grossly inappropriate” — rather than simply not fit or excessive — in order for it to be ruled cruel and unusual punishment and, therefore, a breach of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Under laws brought in by the previous Conservative government in 2008, convictions in weapons-trafficking offences carry a minimum three-year jail sentence.

That law has been found to be unconstitutional in other provinces, including Ontario, but remains valid in B.C.

The hearing is expected to continue Wednesday in Kamloops Law Courts.

Boesel is a drug addict on a methadone program who has a criminal record for a string of break-and-enter thefts in 2008. He has no record for violence.

After the sale, Boesel told police: “It must seem stupid, but I really didn’t think about it.’”