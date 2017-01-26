What is message behind marching?

Editor:

There have been women’s marches taking place in many cities and I am puzzled. What is the main message from those gatherings? Is President Trump going to take their jobs (if they have any) away? Perhaps their kids will be taken? Will they lose the right to vote, the right to have an abortion or the right of same-sex marriage? Who financed the expenses associated with the marches, such as transportation and food? Was it George Soros, the Saudis or China?

Where were those protesters when million of people in Iraq and Libya died in wars based on lies? What about the horrible killings done by ISIS in Syria? Where were the protests against the killings of hundreds by radical Muslims around the globe?

It has been said these marches have been the largest since the Vietnam War. Well, those marches had a cause and I don’t see one today. As an expert on propaganda — I arrived here a long time ago from a socialist heaven — I will probably get it. So, they will keep marching and, when they get bored, they should try to do something useful for Canada.

Give the American president a chance and don’t be scared.

Gus Rehak

Kamloops