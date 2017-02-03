Mid-level drug dealer avoids jail; has turned life around

A mid-level Kamloops drug dealer who was arrested with heroin containing traces of fentanyl is not going to jail.

Jacques Bedard was instead handed three years of probation on Friday after pleading guilty to possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Court heard the 44-year-old was found by police on June 19, 2015, with two ounces of heroin worth $12,000, two scales and drug paraphernalia. Federal Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said the drugs were found to contain traces of fentanyl.

Investigators had been tipped off by two sources who said Bedard had been making weekly trips to the Lower Mainland to pick up drugs. Police conducted surveillance on his vehicle and searched it upon return to Kamloops.

Defence lawyer Jeremy Jensen had been seeking a suspended sentence with 30 months of probation.

The Crown had been seeking a prison sentence in the range of 18 to 24 months, but B.C. Supreme Court Justice Hope Hyslop found Bedard’s circumstances to be “exceptional.”

Bedard had been selling heroin to fuel his own drug addiction. Jensen said his client turned his life around after his arrest, attending regular addictions counselling and obtaining an electrician apprenticeship.

Jensen said Bedard has been a heroin user on and off for the past 10 years. He suffered a serious workplace accident in 2004 that led to an opioid addiction.

Many of his co-workers were in court this week to show support.

Bedard will be bound by a number of strict conditions while on probation, including an order that he abstain from drug use.