Migraine sufferers needed for drug study

Okanagan Clinical Trials is inviting adults who suffer from migraine headaches to participate in a clinical research study.

“Many people suffer from debilitating migraine headaches and we are always looking for promising medications to help them”, said Dr. Sally Godsell, general practitioner and investigator for Okanagan Clinical Trials.

The investigational drug is given by injection once per month.

Men and women must be between 19 and 65 years of age and must suffer from episodic or chronic migraine headaches. Volunteers meeting these and other criteria will be asked to undergo a screening visit to determine eligibility.

Approximately 825 subjects with episodic migraine headaches and 825 subjects with chronic migraine headaches will participate. Okanagan Clinical Trials in Kelowna is one of six sites in Canada selected to participate in this study.

The duration of the study is 10 to 12 months and participants will be seen monthly to receive study medication and to assess their response. All office visits and medical evaluations related to this study will be provided to participants at no charge. Participants may also be reimbursed for their travel and other incidental expenses.

“Most people report having a very positive experience when involved with our studies,” said Dr. Paul Latimer, CEO of Okanagan Clinical Trials. “They are seen often, have a very comprehensive study-related assessment and receive more one-on-one time with study doctors and research staff than is usual in clinical practice.”

Okanagan Clinical Trials can be reached at 250-862-8141.