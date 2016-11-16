Milk drive to bolster donor supply for babies

A local advocacy group is working to break down barriers preventing women from donating breast milk.

Breastfeeding Matters in Kamloops is hosting its second milk drive on Dec. 1, collecting human milk to be transported to the B.C. Women’s Provincial Milk Bank in Vancouver, where a shortage of donations is part of a wider-spread issue, which has meant areas like the Interior get milk from out of province.

“There’s a supply issue,” said Simone Jennings, Interior Health public health dietician.

The first local milk drive was held in June and collected just more than 100 pounds of milk. The goal is to double that number in December.

Breast milk has several health benefits for babies — lowering the risk of infection, providing immune protection, helping with brain growth and development, to name a few.

For hospitalized premature or sick infants who can’t access it from their own mother — maybe mom isn’t ready to produce or stress has impacted production — donor milk is the next best thing and the milk bank distributes milk to neonatal intensive care units.

“Breast milk is the optimum source of nutrition for a baby,” Jennings said. “It contains important antibodies for fighting infection and disease.”

Despite benefits, supplies of donor milk are limited. Many women don’t have extra milk to give after feeding their own baby — Jennings reinforced the importance of mothers supplying their own children first — but for those who can give, the time, money and logistics are barriers to donating. Outside of the milk drive, those wishing to give extra milk are required to ship it to Vancouver on their own dime, with a minimum donation required.

“It’s a barrier,” Jennings said. “Especially for someone with a brand new baby.”

Add to that all donors are screened, first online via the milk bank website, followed by a phone call and blood work. Women with diabetes and on antidepressants, for example, do not qualify and women must have an infant 18 months and younger.

The goal is to eventually make the system easier, with enough milk to supply areas like the Interior so it won’t be transported from out of province and, perhaps one day, establish a milk bank locally.

“There’s a constant need,” Jennings said.

Another milk drive is planned for March. Those wishing to donate to the December drive can go online to breastfeedingmattersinkamloops.ca/milk-drive-.html for more information. After pre-screening, donors will be notified how to store milk. They can then bring it to Lizzie Bits Baby Co., at 655 Victoria St., on Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Milk is pasteurized and tested before given to babies.

For more information, go online to breastfeedingmattersinkamloops.ca.