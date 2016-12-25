A million-dollar Christmas present in Kamloops/North Thompson

Someone in Kamloops or the North Thomspon Valley woke up on Christmas morning a millionaire.

While the main jackpot in Saturday’s (Dec. 24) Lotto 6/49 draw was not won and will be carried over to an $11-million prize on Wednesday, there were five guaranteed $1-million prizes awarded.

Among those winners was the person who bought a ticket in the Kamloops-North Thompson area. Other $1-million winners Saturday purchased tickets in Burnaby, Ontario and Western Canada (2).

The B.C. Lottery Corporation has not yet specified where the winning ticket was purchased in the Kamloops/North Thompson region.