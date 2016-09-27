Mines minister: Agreement between KGHM Ajax and City of Kamloops could be worth $4 million annually

Mines minister: Agreement between KGHM Ajax and City of Kamloops could be...

It won’t be a condition of final approval, but Minister of Energy and Mines Bill Bennett said the province would be open to writing the terms of a community benefit agreement between the City of Kamloops and KGHM Ajax into permits for the company’s proposed copper and gold mine.

KGHM Ajax wants to open a copper and gold mine immediately south of Aberdeen. The project’s review by the B.C. Environmental Assessment Office (EAO) is on hold while the company answers questions from the public, city, a provincial working group and First Nations on its 18,000-page application.

Bennett met Tuesday with Mayor Peter Milobar, city councillors and staff during the annual Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Victoria and the topic was, as usual, the contentious mining proposal.

The city has been in negotiations with KGHM Ajax on and off for some time and submitted a proposal to the company late this past summer.

Bennett said he was told by the city it could be worth about $4 million annually.

“It covers all aspects of designing and building and operating this particular mine as it relates to the City of Kamloops,” Bennett said of his brief look at the proposal thus far. “It’s going to have noise, it’s going to have dust, it’s going to have air quality, it’s going to have pretty much every aspect of the mine operation.”

Bennett said he’s supportive of the idea, calling it a “solid and useful” concept, but added the province doesn’t have legislative authority to require KGHM Ajax to commit to a deal with the city.

But if there is a deal in place, adding its conditions to the company’s environmental certificate or permits from the ministry, along with other conditions from the province and the EAO, would be a possibility.

“If they can get to a point where everyone agrees what the conditions are, then we can look seriously at including at least some of those conditions in permits,” he said.

Bennett said Kamloops’ agreement could be unique in B.C. While so-called fair-share agreements exist, they have focused on revenue sharing, rather than a development’s community effects.

“It’s an interesting idea the city has come up with. I think it’s well worth considering,” he said.

“It’s not something that we’ve encountered before, although I believe it’s going to be something that more and more communities are going to want — not just with mines, but with all large developments close to a community.”

Milobar declined to get into specifics of the deal, calling the proposal so far a first draft.

“We still have to do a lot of work with KGHM, so I wouldn’t want to put a dollar figure on anything at this point when I don’t know what the final makeup or clauses of the agreement would be,” he said.

The city hopes to reach an agreement with the company before the environmental-approval process ends.