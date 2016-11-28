Minimum sentence due to serious mental health problems

A young Ashcroft man convicted of second-degree murder after beating his uncle with a shovel and burying him alive will spend at least 10 years in prison before he is allowed to apply for parole.

But B.C. Supreme Court Justice Dev Dley made it clear during sentencing Monday that Shane Gyoba may never be released.

Ed Gyoba was beaten to death in the front yard of his Ashcroft home on June 2, 2014.

In June, Dley found the Crown had proven Gyoba killed his uncle.

Calling it a “savage and brutal attack,” Dley said there is no way today to determine if Shane Gyoba will ever be safe for release — something that will be determined by the Parole Board of Canada. The paramount consideration, the sentencing judge said, is safety and security of the public.

“It’s impossible to get a precise timeline of the recovery, particularly when there have been no positive steps taken by the offender,” Dley said.

The minimum sentence for second-degree murder is life in prison with no chance at parole for 10 years.

Dley said Gyoba was given the minimum before being able to seek parole due to his serious mental health problems, which lessens his moral blameworthiness.

Gyoba made frequent outbursts and threatened the judge and lawyers during his trial. At other times, including Monday, he rambled incoherently and gestured at people in the courtroom.

Earlier this year, Gyoba was sent for an assessment by a forensic psychiatrist.

While found to be suffering from mental-health problems, he was deemed able to distinguish that his actions would lead to his uncle’s death and he was capable of distinguishing it was morally wrong. Gyoba fled and tried to cover up evidence after the killing.

His mother, Julie Gyoba, testified during the trial that, as a child, Shane was a high performer in athletics and academics until about Grade 7, when his father was diagnosed with leukaemia.

His father died when Gyoba was in Grade 9, after which he started using marijuana.

His actions led to arrests for petty crimes and he became increasingly hostile around the home.

Gyoba eventually moved to Ashcroft with his uncle Ed due to the friction in the Saskatoon home where he lived with his brother and mother.

He graduated from Thompson Rivers University in 2012.

Soon after, Julie said, her son’s behaviour became more bizarre, including cutting off his finger as a sacrifice to turn his life around, which he claimed his grandfather had also done.

The next month, Gyoba returned to Kamloops. He took a trip to Edmonton, she said, after receiving instructions from a television set.

A number of other people who knew Gyoba also testified his behaviour declined and his outbursts became strange, threatening and nonsensical in the weeks leading up to his uncle’s murder.