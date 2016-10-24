Mining watchdog points to Quebec lawsuit as warning

A mining industry watchdog is urging the city to help protect homeowners in vulnerable parts of the city from potential impacts of the proposed Ajax mine through its negotiations with KGHM Ajax.

Based on a class-action lawsuit and compensation offer in Malartic, Que., Mining Watch Canada is urging regulators to ensure the company sets aside money to pay potential compensation.

Program co-ordinator Ugo Lapointe, who was in Kamloops last week, said having the city engage with KGHM Ajax on potential compensation could be one option.

“At the end of the day, it’s [potential] damage to property owners and residents exposed to dust, noise and vibration,” he said.

The group estimates KGHM could face costs of $100 million or higher to compensate for property and health problems.

Studies produced by KGHM Ajax claim its mine will not negatively impact the city’s air quality.

Federal and provincial regulators have asked the company to redo some of those materials based on unrealistic dust-suppression claims.

It is also working on other aspects of its application while the environmental-assessment process is placed on hold.

Kamloops Mayor Peter Milobar said yesterday he won’t presuppose results of negotiations with the mining company on benefits to Kamloops.

“I don’t know how realistic that is,” he said of costing and agreeing on compensation for damages, noting that is typically purview of the courts.

Milobar said the city and corporation continue talks to reach a benefits agreement should the mine be approved and constructed.

“We’re a long ways from an agreement,” he said.