Mistaken identities make for ‘zany fun’ in WCT’s The Comedy of Errors

With a cast of characters that includes two sets of twin brothers and a plot that heaps mistaken identity on top of mistaken identity, The Comedy of Errors was already a chaotic endeavour.

But director and former Western Canada Theatre artistic director Daryl Cloran still felt there was room to up the ante on his staging of William Shakespeare’s earliest surviving play.

Instead of having identical twins Antipholous and Antipholous or their also identical servants Dromio and Dromio played by different actors, each set of brothers will be played by a single performer. The ensemble’s other three players, meanwhile, will move between the other dozen roles that round out the cast list.

“It’s big, big zany fun,” said Cloran, who returns to Kamloops from his new home in Edmonton for the show’s run.

Set on the island of Ephesus — inhabited almost exclusively by vaudeville performers in Cloran’s adaptation — the comedy tells the story of two brothers separated as infants by a shipwreck (to make matters more confusing for the characters, both sets of brothers now have identical names, to honour their supposedly deceased twins).

While one Antipholous has been living on the island in relative peace for years, the arrival of his brother plunges both characters into an afternoon of confusion and mayhem.

“If you’re one of those people that are intimidated by Shakespeare, this is an excellent one to start with,” said Andrew Cownden, whose roles include a strong man, a Mae West-inspired courtesan and the voice of the merchant trader/ventriloquist’s dummy Captain Charlie. “It’s very accessible and it would be hard to fall asleep during. There’s a lot of screaming and running around.”

“Because it’s such a slapstick, far-end, farce comedy, it allows you to take things further than you normally would in a Shakespeare show,” said Jamie Robinson, who plays both the out-of-town Antipholous and his brother, a master stage magician.

For his performance, Robinson said he drew on classic comedy duo Abbott and Costello, whose general haplessness seemed like a good fit for the out-of-town brother.

While that Antipholous gradually gains confidence as the play goes on, his local counterpart spins out of control as life on the island stops going his way. Along the way, the play is also packed with magic tricks, songs and plenty of physical comedy.

“It’s pure fun,” Robinson said. “I don’t think there’s another Shakespeare that is this calibre of comedy.”

The Comedy of Errors runs from Jan. 26 to Feb. 4 at the Sagebrush Theatre, 821 Munro St. Tickets are available through the Kamloops Live box office at 250-374-5483 or online at kamloopslive.ca.