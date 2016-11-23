Mitts, baby wipes on PIT Stop wish list

The volunteers at the PIT Stop lunch program at Kamloops United Church would love to have someone give them a portable sewing machine. It’s not necessarily at the top of their wish list for items to include in gift bags they will hand out for the annual Christmas dinner at the church on Dec. 11 — but it’s one that will be put to lots of use throughout the year.

An estimated 250 gift bags will be distributed at the dinner and donations are being accepted at the church at St. Paul Street and Fourth Avenue.

On the list are: gloves or mitts, washcloths and hand towels, underwear (briefs to long-johns), disposable razors, small toiletries, lip balm, packages of hot chocolate, baby wipes, diapers and powdered formula, winter hats and scarves, warm socks, pocket tissues and toilet tissue, combs or hairbrushes, pet treats, cloth shopping bags, small boxes of chocolates and any other Christmas candies.

Donations will be accepted until Dec. 8 at the church office. The organization also accepts donations of the clothing, coats, jackets, shoes, boots, sweaters, backpacks, blankets and sleeping bags they make available now through to February. Cash donations are also accepted and tax receipts will be issued.