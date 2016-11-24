Mobile supervised drug-use service suggested for Kamloops

A mobile supervised drug-use service is being considered for Kamloops.

Locations and stops would be determined based on overdose and substance-use data, as well as feedback from those who would use it.

The Interior Health Authority wants feedback from the public. Input can be submitted online at interiorhealth.ca. Search for “Supervised Consumption Services,” which is located under Medical Health Officers under the “About Us” tab.

Feedback must be submitted by Dec. 15.

Health Minister Terry Lake said the service is needed because it saves lives. In all of 2015, Kamloops had seven overdose deaths. By the end of October this year, there had been 31 such deaths.

In addition to addressing overdoses, Lake said the service may also reduce the risk of transmitting infection diseases like HIV and hepatitis C.

“They could be of great benefit to Kamloops and Kelowna and any community high-risk population,” Lake said.

A mobile clinic and one located on Leon Avenue in Kelowna are being considered for the Lake City.

Opting for a mobile clinic would be a way to reach more than one area of the city, according to the health authority.

It plans to talk with people who use drugs and others who are involved in services to drug users to identify potential locations.

The IHA has not applied for an exemption from Health Canada that would allow it to operate supervised drug sites. A decision will be made after data, operational considerations and public feedback are reviewed.

The IHA is also talking with business associations and the RCMP.

Kamloops council has already given its support to the health authority, advocating for two drug-use sites — on he North and South shores.

Lake said a mobile unit would accomplish that.

Royal Inland Hospital emergency room Dr. Ian Mitchell has seen the impact of such a service.

He was working at St. Paul’s Hospital on Vancouver when the supervised drug-use site Insite opened on the Downtown Eastside. He said the number of overdoses treated at the Burrard Street hospital declined almost immediately.

Mitchell said there’s other value to the service because it can help lead drug users into rehabilitation programs.

Lake has also announced the Chinese ministry of public safety and RCMP will be working together to address the flow of fentanyl — which has been found in a majority of drug-overdose deaths — from coming to Canada.

China is also working with Ottawa to designate the ingredients used to create fentanyl as controlled substances.

Lake called the agreement a critical step in addressing the overdose situation in the province, one provincial medical officer of health Dr. Perry Kendall has declared a medical emergency.