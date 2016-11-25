Mobile supervised site in Kamloops not likely to test drugs for fentanyl

Drugs consumed at the supervised Insite drug-use clinic in Vancouver can be tested for fentanyl, but that’s not likely going to be the case when a similar clinic opens in Kamloops.

Health Minister Terry Lake said the testing at the Downtown Eastside clinic is part of a research study. The pilot project is looking at several aspects, including the reliability of the testing itself.

Nurses at Insite can provide patients with a test strip that can indicate the presence of fentanyl. Since the project began in July, 86 per cent of drugs being used contained the opioid that is causing overdose deaths at a rate much greater than ever before.

The government continues to address what provincial medical officer of health Dr. Perry Kendall declared earlier this year to be a medical emergency.

On Friday, Lake announced $5 million that will be used to boost paramedic resources to address the health issue.

Lake noted last week B.C. had the highest number of overdose-related 911 calls ever, particularly in the Lower Mainland, where paramedics responded to 494 suspected overdoses — 271 in the Downtown Eastside and 81 in Surrey.

Lake said paramedics are feeling the pressure and the money is to be used to create medical-support units in Vancouver and Surrey. They will be placed in areas in which overdose rates are high, used as resupply stations for paramedics, providing care information and triage to those using drugs.

The units could be created in other communities if the need is shown, Lake said.

The funding will also be used to provide more flexible transportation methods in the two areas in the Lower Mainland, outfitting paramedic stations with bicycles and ATVs to get into areas ambulances cannot access.

Lake added that more supervisor support will be put in place to help with triaging and better handover of patients from ambulances to hospital personnel. In addition, the Vancouver dispatch centre will be expanded to monitor and triage complex cases better.

A review of response times for Kamloops paramedics has shown that, so far, they are able to handle overdose calls being received without challenge.

Lake said one hurdle he hopes will be addressed flows from the agreement between China and the federal government to work together to try to stop the flow of fentanyl from Chinese labs to B.C.

A challenge yet to be overcome is that border-services personnel are not allowed to open any package that weighs less than 30 grams — slightly more than one ounce — so suspicious packages are monitored by police as they are processed and delivered.

However, Lake added, that process is further challenged by the fact RCMP resources have decreased by about 30 per cent in recent years.