Mom arrested for allegedly pulling knife on foster mom in Kamloops Christian school parking lot

Mom arrested for allegedly pulling knife on foster mom in Kamloops Christian...

Kamloops RCMP arrested a 44-year-old mother who allegedly pulled a knife on a foster parent in the parking lot of Kamloops Christian School.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said police were called at 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of an incident in the school’s parking lot.

Police said a foster mother was dropping off two children when the biological mother attempted to take them.

According to a statement from RCMP, “when the foster mom protested, the biological mother pulled a small blade and threatened her,”

An adult in the school came to assist the foster mother. The suspect fled in her car without the children. She was arrested an hour later without incident.

Police are recommending a charge of assault with a weapon against the woman.

Shelkie said the school was placed into “hold and secure” status until the 44-year-old woman was arrested.