A moment of silence is all that is being requested

Editor:

I never intended to get into a long discussion on the subject of CP’s muscling in on the Remembrance Day ceremony.

It is interesting that Hubert Plante, a CN veteran, noted in his letter of Nov 17 (‘Railway companies do honour our soldiers’): “We had an order to stop all trains, clear all crossings and residential areas and blow the whistle for a minute.”

The corporate brass got that 90 per cent right.

In Mike Lo Vecchio’s letter of Nov. 18 (‘CP proud to honour those who have served’), the company spokesman is effusive in acknowledging CP’s recognition of Remembrance Day.

No one is questioning that.

I would like reasonable silence to listen to the speeches, then a minute’s silence and the Last Post without the noise of two 6,000-horsepower locomotives deliberately parked overlooking the ceremony.

Make no mistake, every train’s position is known to and controlled by CP in Calgary.

It would take very little effort on its part to move the trains away from downtown for an hour once a year.

Jerome Farrell

Kamloops