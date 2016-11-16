Moments of Blazers’ brilliance outshine stingy Silvertips

Rudolfs Balcers heard Deven Sideroff screaming for the puck, so he gave it to him.

It sounds so simple, but Balcers, the Kamloops Blazers’ 19-year-old Latvian import, had to make a split-second decision in traffic to find his teammate on the right wing in three-on-three overtime at Sandman Centre on Wednesday.

After slipping the disc through two Everett Silvertips, Balcers bolted toward the net, where Sideroff returned the favour with a deft pass of his own.

Balcers fired the puck into the empty net 11 seconds into the extra frame for his second goal of the night, sealing a 2-1 victory for the Blazers.

Both of the home team’s goals resulted from moments of brilliance from players paired together on the WHL’s hottest line in Garrett Pilon between Balcers and Sideroff, the trio that has combined for 49 points in 13 games since being united.

The Silvertips dominated much of the game, especially in the first period, when head coach Kevin Constantine’s suffocating, defensive style of hockey was choking out the Blazers.

“It’s hard to play against them,” Blazers’ head coach Don Hay said. “They’re always right there. They don’t give you a lot of room to work.

“Once you can adjust, you have to move the puck quicker, shoot the puck quicker — everything has to be done quicker against these guys.”

The Silvertips have allowed a league-low 41 goals through 21 games this season. Seattle has allowed the second-least, 55 after 18 games.

Orrin Centazzo beat Kamloops netminder Connor Ingram at 12:12 of the second period, a much-deserved goal for the Tips, who were outshooting the Blazers 23-7 at the time.

If it weren’t for Ingram, who is competing with Hart, among others, for a spot in Team Canada’s crease at the World Junior Hockey Championship later this winter, Everett might have been up two or three goals by the second intermission.

“It was extra motivation for me, for sure,” Ingram said of playing against Hart. “We’ve had goalies in here like [Stuart] Skinner and [Griffen] Outhouse, who are good goalies, and they’ve won games in this building.

“When you get an elite guy like that, one of the best in Canada, it’s huge to beat them and huge to know the team can beat them, too.”

Hart said he wasn’t focused on who was in the other crease.

“I didn’t pay attention to it really,” Hart said. “I prepare the same every game. I’m not worried about the other goalies or the other team.

“[World juniors] sometimes creeps into the back of your mind. I’m human. It was the same sort of deal last year with it being my draft year. You have to black those things out, stick to your game and stick to the process.”

Hart made 21 saves in a losing effort on Wednesday.

Ingram was struck in the collarbone with a wrist shot midway through the second period. Blazers’ trainer Colin (Toledo) Robinson ran onto the ice to treat him.

Two minutes later, Ingram was upright making consecutive point-blank saves to keep his team down one goal, two of his 33 stops on the night.

At the other end of the ice, Pilon, Balcers and Sideroff went to work, producing a relentless shift that ended in the tying goal at 15:31 of the second stanza.

Pilon found himself with the puck in the corner seconds after being robbed by Hart, and spotted Balcers in the slot.

Hart had no chance on Balcers’ one-timer snipe.

“They were holding us out of the zone, but I don’t think we got frustrated,” Balcers said. “We just got better and tried to push back.

“We played Medicine Hat. They’re top of their conference. We’ve beat them two out of two. Now, we’ve beaten Everett. It gives us confidence that we can beat those good teams and there’s no problem beating them.”

U.S. Division-leading Everett (15-2-4-0) will welcome the Lethbridge Hurricanes (7-10-1-2) on Saturday.

The win on Wednesday certainly was a confidence booster, but Kamloops was decimated 7-0 by the Prince George Cougars at Sandman Centre on Saturday and outplayed for much of Wednesday’s contest.

Kamloops has also been relying heavily on one line for most of its offensive production of late.

“We’re very concerned,” Hay said. “There are some players who haven’t done anything in a month or so. We made some line changes tonight.

“We put [Collin] Shirley with [Matt] Revel, and [Travis] Walton with [Nick] Chyzowski and [Quinn] Benjafield. I thought the Chyzowski line was really good.”

Hay may shuffle the deck again on Friday, when the Tri-City Americans (14-7-1-0) play host to the Blazers (12-10-1-0) in Kennewick, Wash.

Kamloops will be in Spokane to play the Chiefs (7-7-4-1) on Saturday.