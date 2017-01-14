Monkman shines as WolfPack defeat Wesmen

The chants could be heard through the door of the Thompson Rivers WolfPack’s locker room.

“MVP! MVP! MVP!”

So when Trent Monkman stepped out of room, his men’s basketball teammates still chanting behind him, he looked a bit sheepish.

“Just the boys giving me a hard time,” the freshman said with an embarrassed smirk.

But there was a hint of truth to the exuberance seeping from behind the closed locker room door. Monkman registered career highs in minutes, with 24, and points, with nine, in the WolfPack’s 90-86 victory over the Winnipeg Wesmen on Saturday night.

He didn’t lead the club in either category when the final buzzer sounded, but he was on the court in the waning minutes of the game, helping to defend a tenuous lead. He brought a spark to Thompson Rivers in a tight game at the Tournament Capital Centre. He was an impact player.

“It was a bit of a special one. It was a big game for us — we were coming off a loss — and it felt good to have a bit of an impact,” the native of Smithers said.

“It feels good that the coaches are trusting me a little bit to get in there and show what I can do.”

The Wolves needed a big performance on Saturday, having lost to the Wesmen 80-64 the previous night. Winnipeg outscored Thompson Rivers 25-12 in the final quarter of the weekend opener, erasing a WolfPack lead and any hope the hometown team had for a victory.

In the fourth quarter on Saturday night, the Wesmen again looked like a team making a comeback, one that could push the WolfPack to overtime at the TCC.

But Monkman drew a foul for charging with two minutes left on the clock, negating a Winnipeg basket and giving Thompson Rivers possession. WolfPack forward Volodymyr Iegorov came through with a handful of timely defensive rebounds — he had 16 on the night — and a team-high 26 points.

As the final seconds ticked off the clock, the victory was no longer in jeopardy for the Pack.

“I didn’t think we were very tough defensively, but maybe down the stretch there, we showed a little bit of toughness, kind of did our jobs,” WolfPack head coach Scott Clark said.

“I like what we did late. It would be nice to see a team play with that sense of urgency throughout. That’s part of the process and the growth we’re trying to achieve.”

The WolfPack moved to 7-7 on the season after the win, but they had missed the opportunity to take two victories against the Wesmen, who rank fourth in the conference and have a 9-5 record after their weekend in Kamloops.

Clark was happy with the win on Saturday, but couldn’t help but wish his club had fared better on Friday night.

“You’re at home and you hope for better,” he said, asked if his club could be happy with a weekend split.

“Obviously, you hope to look after things when you’re at home and sweep. Again, maybe that’s part of the process that we’re trying to teach and learn.”

For his part, Iegorov came through in the fourth quarter, after a slow start to Saturday’s game and a Friday night performance he’d rather forget. Clark said Iegorov did what was expected of a fifth-year player — came through when his team needed him most.

But, in the moments after the game, outside the WolfPack locker room, the native on Donetsk, Ukraine chose to instead focus on another member of the lineup, someone who he and his teammates had been chanting for just moments before.

“Trent Monkman had a nice game — I’m really happy for him. He stepped out and was so confident, made lay-ups, had open looks for three,” Iegorov said.

“I was like ‘Wow.’ I was pretty amazed by his game.”