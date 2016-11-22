Monte Creek public hearing this week

IN THE PHOTO: Emily MacInnes shows off some Hands Up white wine in the tasting room at Monte Creek. The winery just east of the city is hoping to build a 1,800-seat amphitheatre. A public hearing is on Thursday at the Thompson-Nicola Regional District board of directors meeting.

Monte Creek Winery might learn this week if it will get its amphitheatre. A public hearing scheduled for Thursday’s Thompson-Nicola Regional District board of directors meeting may mark the final hurdle in the winery’s chase for the project nine kilometres east of Kamloops.

The TNRD will consider input from the community during a public hearing to begin Thursday afternoon.

If no amendments are proposed, the zoning amendment bylaw allowing the proposed open-air amphitheatre, outdoor assembly uses and overflow event parking will be read a third time.

But the public hearing is expected to be more than a formality.

In her report to the board, Regina Sadilkova, the regional district’s director of development services, wrote that “a great number of submissions” have been received as a result of the notice of public hearing.

In preparation for Thursday’s meeting, the TNRD mailed notice of the proposed amendments to property owners within 100 metres of Monte Creek, placed ads in the newspaper and erected a sign at the winery.

Sadilkova wrote that roughly 50 letters and emails were received by the regional district as of Friday, “primarily of support, but also some of concern.”

Letters of support came from a number of local businesses, Tourism Kamloops, Venture Kamloops, the City of Kamloops, Thompson Rivers University, MP Cathy McLeod, MLA Todd Stone and the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce.

A handful of concerned residents also took the opportunity to address the board via written submission.

“How is it that their grapes and their bottle of wine is more important than our lives?! Our enjoyment of our property? Our sleep? Our health?” reads a letter from Shirley and Ken Wells, who live east of Monte Creek and say the winery already makes too much noise.

“No one has had the spine to come and talk to anyone who will be affected. That alone shows their complete disregard for anyone living here. They are the worst kind of neighbour.”

Still, the application got the nod from TNRD staff.

“While we anticipate that there may be concern/opposition from some of the area residents, we submit the order of magnitude (1,800-capacity theatre) is not excessive — subject to good acoustical design,” Sadilkova wrote. “Planning services believes that agriculture, winery and the proposed ancillary uses are an acceptable mix at this location and thus recommend this application.”

Like the Wellses, of primary concern to other area residents seems to be noise that could be generated by both the amphitheatre and outdoor assembly uses.

The winery is also seeking the ability to host weddings, parties and corporate events adjacent to its tasting room — up to 40 times a year for a maximum of 143 people — with liquor sales between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m.

On Sept. 20, Monte Creek held a mock music concert at the proposed amphitheatre site — a naturally occurring depression in the land south of Monte Creek’s main building.

A loop of amplified rock music was played at 94 decibels, described as similar to noise from a jackhammer, 15 metres away, for more than an hour and monitoring stations were placed around the region.

Sound was barely detected to the north/northwest, but was heard at what is expected to be unacceptable levels to the east.

“In summary, planning services strongly supports the expanded uses associated with the winery and amphitheatre, but cautions that long-term impacts of noise from entertainment events may be an issue,” the report reads.

It suggests the board consider implementing one of three options: a restrictive covenant to implement specific noise mitigation actions; consider a temporary-use permit that would allow staff and the public to monitor noise impacts for a period of three years; or complete a noise management plan with detailed strategies tied to architectural stage design, event management and site modifications.

The noise impact assessment study, commissioned by Monte Creek and prepared by North Vancouver’s BKL Consultants Ltd., concluded there would likely be little impact with typical country/pop concerts, if music is played at normal concert-sound levels.

The public hearing will take place at 1:15 p.m. in the TNRD boardroom, which is on the fourth floor of the TNRD/library building at Victoria Street and Fifth Avenue in downtown Kamloops.