Montreal poutine in downtown Kamloops

Frenchies Poutinerie is hoping to bring East Coast poutine to the West. The new fast-food poutine shop on Victoria Street is touting fresh cheese curds and homemade gravy.

It is located in the food court on Victoria Street between Third and Fourth Avenue. Several other quick-service restaurants, such as Brooklyn Pizzeria, formerly occupied the space.

Dishes range from authentic traditional poutine to fries smothered in pulled pork, tzatziki, mushrooms and more, served for lunch and dinner. To check out the full menu, search for the business on Facebook.