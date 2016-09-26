Moonie, Lujan win Race to the Sun

Moonie, Lujan win Race to the Sun

By
Kamloops This Week
-
17
0
SHARE

The sixth Race to the Sun bicycling event, which takes riders from Heffley Creek to Sun Peaks Resort, was held earlier this month.

There was a prize purse of $3,000.

Winning the men’s and women’s elite divisions to claim $800 each were Devon Moonie and Emma Lujan, respectively.

Finishing second in those races were Arturo Suarez and Marg Fedina, each of whom won $500.

There were 51 riders in elite, intermediate and leisure divisions, each group pedalling uphill for 34.2 kilometres.

Olaf Stana set the course record, 1:13:17, in 2012.

For complete results, find Interior Grasslands Cycling Club online at interiorgrasslandscycling.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please login to leave a comment or to vote.

Click here to login