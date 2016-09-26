Moonie, Lujan win Race to the Sun

The sixth Race to the Sun bicycling event, which takes riders from Heffley Creek to Sun Peaks Resort, was held earlier this month.

There was a prize purse of $3,000.

Winning the men’s and women’s elite divisions to claim $800 each were Devon Moonie and Emma Lujan, respectively.

Finishing second in those races were Arturo Suarez and Marg Fedina, each of whom won $500.

There were 51 riders in elite, intermediate and leisure divisions, each group pedalling uphill for 34.2 kilometres.

Olaf Stana set the course record, 1:13:17, in 2012.

For complete results, find Interior Grasslands Cycling Club online at interiorgrasslandscycling.com.