Moose are loose, but where they have gone a bit of a mystery

Editor:
In the Chris Creek- Bonaparte area, the moose this year have all but disappeared.
Ranchers, trappers and landowners haven’t seen one moose in more than eight months.
Previously, a person travelling through the area would see two or three moose per day.
What is causing this incredible decline?
At the beginning of the pine-beetle epidemic, local biologist and moose expert Doug Jury expressed concern over increased access and huge open cut-blocks.
Major haul roads were installed to facilitate logging trucks. None of these were gated or deactivated, allowing people to access large areas of moose habitat.
Lack of government spending in the wildlife-protection sector gives a free hand to poachers and minimal sentences make a mockery of charges laid.
Native harvesting also has a major detrimental affect on wildlife populations.
Indiscriminate killing of any sex of animals does not allow for stabilization of populations.
Moose are not traditional game animals of local bands to begin with, as moose did not show up in the Thompson area until the early 1900s.
Predators have also been able to kill more easily with open cut-blocks and roadways.
Government needs to do something now before we all lose this magnificent animal.
Closure of some roads, increased fines, predator control and closure of native hunting may all be required to save the moose.
Contact your local government representative and ask them to do something now.
Don Marshall
Kamloops
Give me a break, even to mention First Nations in the context that they may be interested in hunting is beyond comprehension. At least not anymore than the rest of us.
Well thank you Don for your completely unscientific analysis and racist opinion. Apparently the “mystery” is solved:
“Native harvesting also has a major detrimental affect on wildlife populations.
Indiscriminate killing of any sex of animals does not allow for stabilization of populations.”
It’s the Natives. THEY are responsible for the disappearance of the moose. How convenient for you to be able to scapegoat an entire people. It could not have been the white settlers who came here 150 years ago and haven’t stopped destroying nature with industry could it? No! That would put the blame on white people which is a No No in T’Kemlups.
I can’t believe this newspaper gave space to your completely ignorant and unfounded “opinion.”
So far one Thumbs Down and NO rebuttal. I guess that just proves that you can’t really defend racism without being inchoate and inarticulate. I love slaughtering the “sacred cows” in this Cow Town. Oh and Don, next time I want an opinion on what Traditional Native Hunting Practices are, I won’t ask a White Man ok?
(SIGH….TT…TT….TT ) Yes, everything is “all the natives fault” and anyone who even remotely suggests that, is a (gasp ) RAY-cist….lol. Too funny. That seems to be your main answer to everything, right ? Let ME tell YOU something….I have had many friends and co-workers over the years, who are local area natives….from here to William’s Lake and from numerous Bands. I have had permission from DFO to help dip net soskeye, with a buddy from the High Bar Band, on the Fraser and know first hand how many fish and how many moose / deer are harvested for sustenance etc. by just those i personally know. To say it doesn’t have any effect on the general population, is a foolhardy statement at best. Of course it does….along with all the other reasons he stated and the fact that wolves, for example, have easier access to prey and are themselves, NOT being held in check….by the province or the ranchers because their hand’s are tied over various methods of predator control. Yeah we need to get down to ALL the reasons and then FIND solutions…..not indiscriminately point fingers in every direction. The bottom line question would seem to be: “what do we want to save ?…wolves… or moose, deer, elk, caribou, cattle”, etc, right ? Have a nice day.
Like I said Snuffy
Arguments that defend racism are inchoate and inarticulate, unintelligent and uninformed.
Your post proves it. Again.
At the beginning of the pine-beetle epidemic, local biologist and moose expert Doug Jury expressed concern over increased access and huge open cut-blocks.
Major haul roads were installed to facilitate logging trucks. None of these were gated or deactivated, allowing people to access large areas of moose habitat.
Lack of government spending in the wildlife-protection sector gives a free hand to poachers and minimal sentences make a mockery of charges laid. I think you have your answer right there. Once we start to encroach on habitat, the animals, birds etc. move out. We destroy their homes, their food sources and their safety. I guess we have to start thinking which is more important, our greed for land and timber, or our wonderful wildlife populations, if we don’t, we will wake up one day on the not so distant future and find we don’t have too much left. The remarks about the natives are just so wrong, if anyone understands the land and the wildlife it is the natives. Maybe they could help us to understand what is going wrong?
The article should of read just harvesting through hunting but nice to see where mr marshals mind set is