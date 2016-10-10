More doses of naloxone needed in overdoses

Two-thirds of reported opioid overdoses in the province being treated by naloxone require more than one injection of the drug.

That figure is double what was seen in 2014, said Dr. Jane Buxton of the B.C. Centre for Disease Control and its harm-reduction lead.

It’s what led the province to increase the number of ampoules (sealed glass capsule containing the medication) in take-home naloxone kits.

They now include three each of ampoules and retractable safety syringes.

Buxton, an epidemiologist, headed the team that started the take-home program.

Naloxone can quickly reverse respiratory depression caused by an opioid overdose.

The kits are now available at pharmacies without the need for a prescription and at many health-care clinics. Royal Inland Hospital was the first in the country to use them in its emergency department.

Firefighters and police are also equipped with them and some universities have them on site.

Dr. Ian Mitchell of Kamloops, who spearheaded the program, said sometimes people overdosing require to four milligrams of naloxone. The ampoules contain .8 milligrams.

The health ministry reports at least 13,000 of the kits have been distributed for free to 300 sites in the province.

It’s all done in an attempt to quell what the province’s medical officer of health, Dr. Perry Kendall, has declared a public-health emergency as the number of deaths soar.

At the end of August, there had been 488 overdose deaths, many involving fentanyl. In the Interior Health Authority area, there had been 80 overdose deaths, 23 of them in Kamloops.

Naloxone, also known by its trade name Narcan, can quickly reverse an opiate overdose.

If it’s used on someone not experiencing an overdose — they may be drunk to excess and manifesting similar symptoms — it won’t harm them.

Buxton said naloxone’s effect, however, wears off within about 20 minutes, which is why part of the training that comes when one obtains a kit is the warning to first call 911.

The training also advises the person administering the drug — it can go into any muscle and can be done through clothing, if necessary — should wait for a few minutes to see if it has had an effect. If the symptoms don’t appear to be subsiding, another dose should be administered.

Buxton said she knows of cases where all three ampoules in the kit were used.

First responders should be at the site by then — or within the 20 minutes the drug is active — and can take over providing medical care.

Carfentanil — a drug 100 times more potent than fentanyl and 10,000 times more potent than morphine — has recently been seen in Canada.

There were two overdoses from the drug in Winnipeg last week. In August, border officials intercepted a one-kilogram package of the drug headed to Calgary from China. Police said a dose as small as 20 micrograms — about .02 of a milligram — can be fatal.

The drug, used as a tranquilizer for animals the size of elephants, is so dangerous veterinarians who use it must wear protective clothing, a face shield and gloves.

Carfentanil has been found in overdoses in the U.S.; in Cincinnati, firefighters report using up to six doses of naloxone to reverse the carfentanil.