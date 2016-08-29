More fishing curtailed by province

The province has temporarily shut down fishing on Nicola River, Coldwater River and Spius Creek to help protect steelhead and other trout from health risks associated with rising water temperatures.

The closure will remain in effect until further notice.

It mirrors a federal steelhead closure on the same rivers.

When stream temperatures rise above 20 C, the mortality rate of catch-and-release trout increases.

Earlier this month, grim forecasts for return of sockeye on the Fraser River shut down the annual First Nations inland fishery at Kamloops Lake for the first time in a decade.

The decision to leave fishing boats on dry land this year comes after the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans has already shut down all sports and commercial fishing on the Lower Fraser River and Thompson areas.

The year marks a low-point in the four-year cycle of returning sockeye. But test fisheries and forecasts have come in far below expected low numbers.

The Pacific Salmon Commission now estimates as few as one million sockeye salmon will return to the Fraser River system.