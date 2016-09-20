More funding for tourism at Sun Peaks

Sun Peaks is getting $300,000 from the province to support its tourism industry.

The funding comes from the provincial government’s resort municipality initiative (RMI), a pool of money that each year allocates $10.5 million to help eligible resort-oriented municipalities develop and enhance tourism infrastructure and amenities.

Through the fund, Sun Peaks has received $1.9 million in the past five years, money the village 45 minutes northeast of Kamloops has used toward the cost of staging concerts, building an outdoor NHL-sized hockey rink, erecting village entrance signage, building a portable stage and undertaking recreation infrastructure improvements.s.

Sun Peaks Mayor Al Raine said summer visitor numbers have increased by 46 per cent since 2011.

“Without RMI funding, this kind of growth is not possible,” he said.