More milk in March

The recent Milk Drive in Kamloops collected 34.5-litres of breast milk to help bolster supplies at the Vancouver Milk Bank. Milk is used for premature babies and those in neonatal intensive-care units. There are many reasons a woman may not be able to produce sufficient breast milk, which provides essential nutrients to babies, especially ones fighting illness. With an ongoing shortage of human milk throughout the province, another drive is set for March 9 and,

because it takes time to be screened by the Milk Bank, it is recommended those who can donate milk get screened well in advance.

To do so or for more information, go online to bcwomens.ca/our-services/labour-birth-post-birth-care/milk-bank/donating-milk. Further information about Breastfeeding Matters in Kamloops, a local advocacy group promoting breastfeeding in the city, can be found on Facebook or at breastfeedingmattersinkamloops.ca.