More residential-care beds for Kamloops, IHA region

The Interior Health Authority is adding 243 residential-care beds to the region, including 48 in Kamloops.

“By adding more beds throughout the Interior, we’re ensuring that seniors can have the best care possible closer to their loved ones,” said Health Minister Terry Lake. “This announcement also aligns with our strategic vision of strengthening supports in the community.”

Beds will also go to Cranbrook (30), Penticton (35), Salmon Arm (60) and Williams Lake (70).

The IHA now has 5,653 residential-care beds throughout its district.

A request for proposals will be issued this month, with contracts expected to be award in the winter and new beds in place by the summer of 2018.