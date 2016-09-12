More students than expected enrolled in Kamloops-Thompson school district

One week into the new school year and there are 230 more students than expected.

In a report to trustees at Monday night’s board of education meeting, School District 73 superintendent Alison Sidow said the growth is spread over all grades.

The district had predicted 950 full- time kindergarten students; on Sept. 9, there were 1,065. On the same day, there were 7,378 elementary students, 88 more than expected, and 5,329 secondary students, an increase of 27.

Sidow told trustees the unexpected increase means staffing adjustments are required.

The board of education approved adding seven teachers to meet the increased number of elementary students.

One teacher is needed for each of the following schools: Parkcrest, Haldane, Beattie, Arthur Stevenson, Logan Lake, Savona and Marion Schilling elementary schools.

Trustees expressed particular delight three rural schools are seeing increased enrolment.