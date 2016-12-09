Mount Paul United Church sold to ICS

There was a moment when a developer was in discussions with the people who run Mount Paul United Church about buying the property, tearing down the building and constructing apartments.

It wasn’t a popular plan with the congregation, but one presented to them by Interior Community Services made sense, said LeAnn Blackert, minister at the North Shore church.

Nineteen months later, ICS purchased the building on Laburnum Street and is in the process of creating a community food centre that brings together its many programs all of which focus on nutrition, health, social change and growing community capacity.

Blackert and ICS CEO Kelly Kelland see the move as a win for both of them — the church retains a home, but is no longer faced with sustainability issues and ICS can continue to expand its focus on food security in the community.

It boils down to the reality the garden behind the church will be bursting with fresh produce next year, the two stoves in the kitchen will be in use most days, people will learn about nutrition and healthier cooking, meals will be prepared to be delivered to shut-ins and seniors and work to promote a healthy and fair food system will continue.

Dawn Christie, the community-resources manager with ICS, will be in charge. She envisions creating a centre where all who have a stake in promoting food security can come together. She said a lot of the groundwork has already been done at the church, which for many has been seen as a community centre.

It’s already home to several ICS programs, as well as Sensational Soups and a day care that has marked its quarter-century anniversary.

The deal was never much of an issue for the congregation, Blackert said. There had been a conversation among churchgoers for some time about finding a way to continue amid financial concerns.

“When I walked out of the office after they brought this to me, I said this is the legacy piece for Mount Paul,” Blackert said. “The heart of the church has always been the kitchen and this ensures our future.”

There were some conditions — user groups already at the church got to stay, as did the garden and the stained glass throughout, something with which ICS agreed.

While it has a strong volunteer base, ICS is open to adding to that list as it continues its move into the building — some renovations are required — and ramps up to create the food centre. Anyone interested can contact Christie at the agency at 250-376-3660. The building will be renamed at some point.