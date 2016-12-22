Mounties on hunt for Ms. Pac Man purloiner

Police in the Shuswap are looking for a Ms. Pac-Man pilferer who ghosted with a stand-up version of the classic 1980s arcade game, along with two pinball machines and a small ride.

RCMP Sgt. Gary Heebner said Mounties were called to a business in Scotch Creek this week for a report of theft.

“The owner of the games reported that two pinball machines, a Ms. Pac-Man and a ‘kiddie ride’ had been removed from the premise,” he said.

Heebner said investigators are eager to speak to a recent evictee who lived in the basement beneath the business.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chase RCMP at 250-679-3221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.