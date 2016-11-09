Mounties nab suspected driver of stolen car involved in Kamloops crash

Kamloops RCMP arrested a suspect Wednesday following a collision after which the driver of a stolen car ran from the wreckage.

Const. Jodi Shelkie said police were called just after 9 a.m. to a report of a collision between a car and truck at the intersection of Summit Drive and Notre Dame Drive in Sahali.

A witness told police the driver of the car, which rammed into the back of the truck, left the scene running. Police determined the car was stolen in Kamloops on Nov. 6.

Shelkie said police found the fleeing suspect on nearby Thor Drive. He is from Kamloops and known to police.

Mounties are recommending a Criminal Code charge of possession of stolen property, as well as Motor Vehicle Act charges, against the 36-year-old man.