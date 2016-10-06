Mounties stamp out mini-crime spree

In the end, the Mounties got their man and woman — signed, sealed and delivered.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, the Clearwater Canada Post office was burgled, with several items stolen, including a large variety of stamps.

On Wednesday, Oct. 5, Kamloops RCMP received a report of a woman attempting to sell stamps in Savona.

Police responded and arrested a man and woman while recovering a variety of stamps that were traced to the Clearwater post office break and enter.

Police also connected the couple’s rental car to the Tuesday, Oct. 4, attempted burglary at the Clinton government liquor store.

Cpl. Steven Schenkeveld said the woman initially gave police a false name and was eventually identified. She had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. Schenkeveld said the man also had a warrant for his arrest as he had failed to attend court earlier that morning.

Both remain in custody and are facing charges related to the crime spree that spread from Clearwater to Clinton.