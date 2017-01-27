MP McLeod says concern growing about talk of taxing health, dental plans

Prompted by several-hundred email messages to her office, Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Cathy McLeod is calling out the federal Liberal government on a proposal to tax employer health plans.

A proposal surfaced in December that the Trudeau government is looking at taxing those benefit plans in a bid to raise nearly $3 billion a year in new revenue.

“This one alone, I’ve probably had 300 emails from people across the riding,” McLeod said. “They are concerned and upset.”

Health and dental benefits for private and public-sector employees are not a taxable benefit, unlike a car allowance, for example. Proponents of the idea say those without medical and dental plans through an employer are subsiding those with such plans, in which an employer covers a good portion of the cost.

McLeod said extra taxes on medical and dental plans could cost hundreds of dollars a year for some people. It’s unclear whether employers would pick up the extra costs or pass them on to workers.

The Conservative MP noted in Quebec, where plans were made taxable, about 20 per cent of employers dropped coverage in order to avoid the extra expense.

“Medical-dental plans are good preventative health measures,” McLeod said.

The federal Liberal government is in its final pre-budget consultations and has a growing debt crunch, something McLeod called a “spending problem.”

McLeod said those who are concerned about the proposed tax should make their voices heard before new measures are contained in the budget, which is likely to be unveiled in February.

McLeod acknowledged many of the emails appear from a template — the hallmark of an interest-group campaign. But, she added, “people actually personalized them.

“It’s not push-send,” she said.